Foundation stone laid for Ro-Ro facilities at Cochin Port

Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways has laid the foundation stone for the Roll-On-Roll-Off (Ro-Ro) facility at Cochin Port.

The new Ro-Ro facility, under Sagarmala scheme, will be developed between Q1 berth and South Coal Berth on the Mattancherry Channel in Cochin Port. It will involve construction of RCC Jetty structure of 615 sq m including strengthening of the existing roads and all allied works.

Once commissioned, the Ro-Ro facility will promote safe and sustainable transport facilities. It will also promote affordable coastal movement of cargo using Ro-Ro ships and will help in decongesting the roads thereby minimize accidents. It will also to be an engine to promote and facilitate eco-friendly cost effective mode of transportation.

The project, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs11.06 crore with 100 per cent funding under Sagarmala Programme is scheduled to be completed in 9 months.

Meanwhile, Shantanu Thakur, the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways has also unveiled the new logo of Cochin Port Authority during the function held at Cochin Shipyard premises.

Cochin Port was renamed as Cochin Port Authority under Major Port Authorities Act, 2021 and the first Board of Major Port Authority of Cochin, held on March 2 has decided to adopt a new logo for Cochin Port Authority.

One half of the new logo represents the unique form of the Chinese fishing nets unique to Cochin Port, or that of a sail, celebrating the heritage of the port. The other half is a sharp geometric form that connotes a vessel or a cargo container.