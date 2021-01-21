French aerospace major Safran upbeat on India

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
French aerospace and defence major Safran is upbeat on India as it executes a huge pipeline of orders across civilian, defence and space and plans to expand facilities and set up a new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) unit.
The €21 billion revenue company, which supplies its engines for Rafale fighter jets and LEAP family of engines for civil aviation, expects to step up sourcing to €200 million as its expands its supplier base across SMEs.
Alexandre Ziegler, Senior Executive Vice President, International and Public Affairs, Safran Group, said, “I see India and France as strong partners and Safran, with its wide range of customers, is upbeat on the business prospects both for supply of engines in civilian aircraft and also for defence, including fighter jets and helicopters.”
“We have over 600 commercial planes flying in India with our engines and have an order book of over 500 engines, which we expect to deliver over next few years. Though the aviation sector has been hit by the pandemic, we believe that it will bounce back by 2022-23. Towards this, we have set up a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad and are considering setting up of a MRO facility in India,” he told Business Line.
The MRO facility could entail an investment outlay of about €150 million. Ziegler said, “Safran has a presence in India of over 60 years in the core markets of aerospace and defense. It has a workforce off over 600 employees in the country. While expanding Safran’s footprint in India, it is committed to the “Make in India” programme fostering the development of partnerships with a wide array of customers.”
In February 2019, Safran had announced plans to set up a new plant in India near Hyderabad for the LEAP engines. During a visit to the Aero India Show, Philippe Petitcolin, Chief Executive Officer of Safran, had outlined plans to make parts for the LEAP turbofan engine from CFM International.
When in its cruise mode by 2023, the plant is expected to deliver 15,000 parts per year to support the LEAP’s sustained production rate. The new-generation LEAP entered service in 2016 and powers Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX commercial airliners. The India plant is aimed at developing a global supply chain to support the fast-paced ramp-up in LEAP production.
Safran had already announced in 2018 the construction of a Safran Electrical & Power factory to produce LEAP engines harnesses and Rafale fighter electrical wiring interconnections systems. It is the largest provider in India for turbo-shaft engines for helicopters and powers 100 per cent of helicopters manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
India is also the largest installed base worldwide for Safran with more than 1,200 INS (Sigma family) in use and being the reference of Indian armed forces.
The company is supporting the Indian Airforce with the M53 engine which is integrated in the Mirage 2000 and now the M88 with is the engine of the Rafale fighter aircraft.
“India is also a development hub for Safran. Currently has 600 employees and plan to expand the employee base with the new cluster in Hyderabad,” he said.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...