Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd has launched the GRSE Accelerated Innovation Nurturing Scheme (GAINS 2023) to leverage the vast start-up ecosystem in India to identify and encourage the development of innovative solutions as part of the shipyard’s technology development efforts.

GAINS aims to address present and emerging challenges in the ship design and construction industry, while also achieving the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The thematic areas would be artificial intelligence, renewable or green energy, and energy efficiency and efficiency enhancement.

According to Cmde PR Hari, CMD, GRSE, open innovation is a well-established and effective way to gather ideas from outside the organisation to create better and cheaper solutions in a relatively short time.

“GRSE’s initiative of launching GAINs shows that they want to expand their horizon of innovation capacity with the help of start-ups. It is a win-win for both sides. Increasingly companies in the public and private sector are seeing value in partnering with young Indians,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT said while launching the event virtually on Monday.

GAINS Challenge — a two-stage process

The GAINS challenge is envisaged as a two-stage process to help generate ideas from which a few promising ones will be selected and nurtured.

In the first stage, participating entities or firms, or individuals would be required to submit short illustrated and written submissions with sufficient detail to clarify a required degree of understanding of the chosen problem.

This should also be accompanied by a rough order of cost and justification of professional qualification and competence required to successfully implement the proposal.

Post stage-l submission, a committee constituted within the shipyard would select four to five participants who will progress to the second stage.

Only those proposals which are implementable within a reasonable time frame and have the potential to add value to the shipyard’s business interests would be considered for selection.

The selected entities would be given a fixed period of time to submit a detailed stage-ll proposal to the GAINS challenge team.

These proposals should have a detailed technical description of the proposals, bringing out clearly the implementation strategy, the advantages of implementation, market potential, timelines, detailed costing, and an estimate of return on investment.

Maximum of ₹5 lakh allotted

The selected entities would be given a sum of a maximum ₹5 lakh each, as per recommendations of the committee, against delivery of the project report.

The stage-II submission will be followed by interviews or presentations by the entities, giving an opportunity to clarify noted aspects of the proposals, including technical issues. The final winners will then be invited for further negotiations and potential award of contract for implementation.