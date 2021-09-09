Garden Reach Shipbuilders signs MoU with France’s Naval Group to collaborate on surface ships

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
State-owned warship builder Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with French defence firm Naval Group on Thursday to collaborate on surface ships to cater to the requirements of India and global naval forces.
The MoU will help the two entities to collaborate on offering high-end surface ships based on sea proven ‘Gowind’ design developed for export market. Having built over 100 warships for Indian and foreign naval forces, GRSE will work closely with French and Indian industries, Mumbai-listed GRSE said in a statement.
“Our association with the Naval Group aims to set a new benchmark to tap export market in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Rear Admiral V K Saxena, Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE.
The partnership will set new ground for surface shipbuilding using design and technology assistance from Naval Group. This will not only bring mutual benefit for both the nations but also enable GRSE to deliver surface ships to friendly foreign countries, he added.
“This extension of cooperation with GRSE with whom we had worked on the propulsion system of Kamorta Class ASW Corvettes clearly highlights our long-term investment in India and emphasise the potential for strategic relations between France and India in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Alain Guillou, SEVP, International Development, Naval Group.
