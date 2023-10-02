Back in 2003, when Gati deployed a real-time enterprise resource planning (ERP) tool — named Gati Enterprise Management System or GEMS — to run its business, it was seen as an innovative move in the logistics industry.

Now, the Allcargo group company, which provides express logistics and supply chain solutions, is all set to roll out the first module of an advanced version of the tool, GEMS 2.0, over the coming year, says its Chief Information Officer, GS Ravi Kumar.

“Tech Mahindra will enable Gati, over the next 18-24 months, to custom develop GEMS 2.0 from scratch, covering the entire first-mile, mid-mile and last-mile operations. The first module of GEMS 2.0 will be launched about 12 months from now,’’ he says.

“When it first deployed the tool, Gati was ahead of industry by 7-8 years. Now we need to scale it up with a more advanced version.”

Gati had announced a partnership with Tech Mahindra in August this year to transform the tool into a more digital, scalable, and agile cloud-based application to enable operational excellence and the highest level of customer experience.

GEMS 2.0 is meant to be a customer-first, cloud-first and mobile-first product, using multi-level artificial intelligence and machine learning automation to amplify ease of doing business.

“We want to transform the entire IT landscape of Gati and make it more modular, scalable and bring in the latest state of architecture. The main advantages of GEMS 2.0 will be ease of doing business for customers, productivity increase, and business and customer satisfaction,” Kumar says.

Asked about the prevailing use of digital technology by the logistics industry in the country, he points out that digital technology has left no business untouched, including logistics, over the last four to five years.

“However, there is still much room for improvement and, in the next couple of years, India will make tremendous progress in logistics automation. Digital domination includes use of social, mobile analytics, cloud, and IoT, which have advanced substantially in logistics. I feel IoT and analytics have much more potential in this industry.’’

There is also great scope for automation in the logistics business.

The unified logistics interface platform (ULIPS) will help manufacturers, shippers, and other industries streamline and optimise logistics and costs, he adds.