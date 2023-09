TVS Supply Chain is to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of three wholly-owned subsidiaries at Rs 450 crore.

The companies being acquired are TVS Logistics Investments UK Ltd, TVS Logistics Investments Inc. USA, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions Pte. Ltd, Singapore, the company informed the National Stock Exchange.

At 3:10 pm, the share price was trading at Rs 230.60, down 5.95 per cent on the BSE.

