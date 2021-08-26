GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo becomes the first terminal to handle nexgen Envirotainer Releye RLP containers

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Ltd announced that it had become the first cargo terminal in India and South Asia region to handle a shipment using the next generation Envirotainer Releye RLP air cargo containers.

Envirotainer active heating and cooling containers are one of the preferred options for movement of highly temperature-sensitive air cargo consignments globally. Pharmaceuticals and vaccines need to be protected from the vagaries of temperature excursions at all times throughout the supply chain providing an unbroken cold chain, irrespective of location, time of day or mode of handling, this is the preferred choice.

Envirotainer has introduced the RLP size for the first time in an active container in the industry. Releye RLP is the next generation temperature-controlled air cargo container introduced by Envirotainer, offering superior performance, up to 50 per cent higher space efficiency, advanced live monitoring and control features with an unparalleled ability to maintain the temperature of shipment for up to 170 hours, the highest in the world today.

GHAC team worked closely with the Envirotainer team and partner airlines to ensure that all the infrastructure, protocols and procedures were in place to induct the RLP containers which is being done for the first in India at the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal. The start of Releye RLP handling by GHAC will now allow leading pharma companies and other shippers in India to easily access the next generation active cooled container solution to move their temperature-sensitive shipments easily and effectively.

With Hyderabad region being home to one of the largest concentrations of Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing globally, the introduction of these containers in the market will further strengthen the global supply chain for the movement of these vaccines.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd said, “These new containers offer an unparalleled value proposition to the air cargo shippers and consignees in the region, thanks to their advanced features and capabilities. Our Envirotainer Hub at Hyderabad Air Cargo terminal is now fully ready to receive and dispatch these next generation containers on behalf of our customers.”

GHAC is the designated hub and a partner station for Envirotainer temperature-controlled air cargo containers, with the airport cargo terminal maintaining a stock of up to 75 containers for use by Envirotainer customers. GHAC is also developing a dedicated ‘Cooltainer Yard’ which will be India’s largest on-airport hub to store, service and manage active and passive temperature-controlled containers, with a capacity to hold up to 250 containers at any point in time.