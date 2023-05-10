The Special (Principal) Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) presided over by Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and L. N. Gupta, Member Technical, admitted Go Airlines’ Section 10 Insolvency Petition on Wednesday.

In its order, the NCLT concluded that due to the corporate applicant’s unpaid debt of over ₹1 crore and default, and considering the urgency of the case, it has admitted the petition to protect and maximize the value of assets in line with the objectives of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), employment, and public interest. The NCLT also imposed a moratorium in accordance with Section 14(1) of the IBC.

The NCLT has appointed Abhilash Lal as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) and directed him to take charge of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution (CIR) process of Go Airlines with immediate effect. The IRP has been instructed to take all necessary steps, including executing the Arbitral Award, to keep Go Airlines a “going concern” and operate its services smoothly. Additionally, the NCLT has directed the IRP to ensure that employee retrenchment is not the default option and to bring any such decision to its attention immediately.

The suspended board of directors and ex-management of Go Airlines have been directed to extend all necessary support and cooperation to the IRP and his team in keeping Go Airlines as a “going concern” and running its operations smoothly.

The suspended management has also been directed to deposit ₹5 crore with the appointed IRP to meet the immediate expenses of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, subject to adjustment by the Committee of Creditors as accounted for by the IRP.