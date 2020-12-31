GoAir auditors raise going concern doubts as net worth erodes in FY20

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
GoAir’s poor financial health and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have led the low-cost carrier’s independent auditors to cast doubts on whether it can sustain itself as a going concern.
For FY20, the Wadia Group-owned airline reported a net loss of ₹1,278.42 crore, compared to a profit of ₹123.57 crore in FY19.
According to regulatory filings, reviewed by BusinessLine, during FY20 GoAir’s operating revenues increased 11.73 per cent to ₹6,997.07 crore (₹6,262.44 crore). But its EBITDA tumbled 59.24 per cent to ₹114.38 crore (₹280.65 crore). These documents were sourced from Tofler.
However, its total expenses rose to ₹8,280 crore (₹6,559.49 crore). The company had a negative net worth of ₹1,500.98 crore, and its current liabilities exceeded its current assets by ₹3,333.53 crore.
“Such events or conditions could have indicated the existence of a material uncertainty that could have cast doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” said the independent auditors.
However, “based on resumption of airline operations, revised business plans and other mitigating factors, the management is of the view that a going concern basis of accounting is appropriate for the preparation of the accompanying standalone financial statements,” it added.
GoAir explained that its operating and financial performance for the year got adversely affected from the end of Q3, and more so in Q4 of FY20, as there were frequent failures in engines supplied by Pratt and Whitney.
Post the Covid-led lockdown, GoAir resumed operations from June 1, 2020. “Post the Unlock, it was able to sale and lease back (SLB) three aircraft in July 2020,” the company said.
Experts said the SLB model may pose a challenge. “They have also focussed highly on sale and leaseback financing as their sole way of adding aircraft and providing for cash flows. Post Covid, with a soft funding market and lessors’ own orders, SLBs could hamper profits,” said an industry expert.
GoAir said that next fiscal, it plans to garner a market share of approximately 11 per cent compared to the earlier 10.8 per cent.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...