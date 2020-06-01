Logistics

GoAir, Indigo get more time to replace Pratt & Whitney engines

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 01, 2020 Published on June 01, 2020

In a breather to GoAir and IndiGo, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the deadline for the two airlines to replace all the 60 unmodified Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines on their A320neo planes by three months. .

The earlier deadline to replace these engines was May 31, however, neither of them were able to do so. “About 60 engines are yet to be replaced by the two airlines combined. The obvious reason was Covid-19 impact and the resultant lockdowns,” said the official requesting anonymity.

The pandemic has not only impacted the Indian civil aviation industry but, the global aviation industry, too. The lockdown in India has made it difficult for airlines to adhere to these deadlines, thus, “We took a call couple of days back and instructed both the Airlines,” the person added.

“Supply chains and production lines all got impacted and in turn disturbed the process. Keeping all this in view, we have extended the deadline by 3 months; up to August 31,” said the person.

GoAir has, on the other hand, resumed partial operations from June 1. On Monday, the airline started off with 24 flights including three from Mumbai.

IndiGo has 106 PW powered A320Neo planes in its fleet while GoAir has 43 of them. Also, “we have instructed the respective airline that for the current times, aircraft with both engines, modified should be flown and this should not be difficult as the curtailed operations are likely to last for some more time.”

Currently, IndiGo is operation only 200 flights out of 1500, using only aircraft wherein engines have been modified. “We had about 60 per cent aircraft with modified engines by February 2020. So pretty good as of now to operate from that fleet,” said a source speaking about IndiGo.

Both IndiGo and GoAir remained unavailable to comment

Published on June 01, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
GoAir
IndiGo
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Factors like lockdown in metro cities need to be addressed before resuming international flights: Puri
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.