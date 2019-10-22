GoAir, Indigo tops DGCA on-time-performance list for September

According to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), GoAir registered 85.4 per cent on-time-performance (OTP), followed by Indigo at 83.7 per cent OTP, which is the highest among scheduled domestic airlines, in September 2019.

As per the DGCA data, Indian carriers during January and September 2019 carried 1058.91 lakh passengers as against 1027.93 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 3.01 per cent and monthly growth of 1.18 per cent.

In the said month, another LCC, Indigo was noted as the second most punctual airline with OTP of 83.7 per cent followed by AirAsia at 79.8 per cent OTP and Vistara at 78.5 per cent and Spicejet with 74.6 per cent of OTP.

In comparison to September 2018, GoAir’s OTP was five per cent lower yet, for the 13th month in a row, low-cost carrier GoAir topped the list of On Time Performance (OTP). Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: “We are glad that GoAir continues to shine when it comes to OTP. GoAir operates its business on three basic principles: punctuality, affordability and convenience. We thank our customers for voting us as the most trusted and greatest brand this year.”

State-run Air India’s OTP has been deteriorating for the past several months. In comparison to September 2018 where Air India had OTP of 74.3 per cent, in September 2019 Air India’s OTP dropped by approximately 20 per cent and stood at 53.1 per cent.