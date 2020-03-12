GoAir launched summer holiday packages

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Forum Gandhi
Now customers can book their summer holiday packages with GoAir. As the summer holidays are about to begin, GoAir has launched summer holiday packages via its product, GoHoliday.
According to email communication to its customers, GoHoliday has summer holiday packages which include airfare with current airport taxes, airport transfers, accommodation with breakfast, sightseeing and all other taxes. Customers can also book hotels separately on the GoHoliday portal.
Customers can choose from both national and international destinations that GoAir operates to. On the GoHoliday portal, the packages are available under themes like honeymoon, pilgrimage, beach, luxury, adventure, and MICE.
GoAir has recently relaunched this product and has tied up with third party hotels, cab transfer services, and vendors to provide these services.
While the portal offers set packages, it also allows the customers to choose and book their own services on the portal.
No-frill carriers, IndiGo and SpiceJet also offer packages and hotel bookings on their portal.
GoAir is the aviation foray of the 283-year-old Wadia Group that comprises brands including Bombay Burmah, Bombay Dyeing, Britannia Ltd., National Peroxide Limited, Bombay Realty, and many others.
GoAir currently operates 300+ daily flights and the airline has carried 81.27 million passengers since its inception in 2005.
GoAir flies to 35 destinations that include 27 domestic destinations namely Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Varanasi, as well as 8 international destinations namely Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait, and Dammam.
