FLY91, a Goa-based regional airline, has received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, according to government officials.

“This is a significant milestone for FLY91,” said Manoj Chacko, MD and CEO of the airline. “We appreciate the Ministry and DGCA’s support throughout the process.”

FLY91 received its first aircraft, an ATR 72-600, last week, leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise. The aircraft will join their fleet operating out of Goa’s Manohar International Airport in Mopa.

The airline focuses on connecting tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. Their goal is to connect over 50 cities within five years, requiring 30 additional aircraft and establishing hubs across the country. Their choice of ATR 72-600 aircraft aligns with this strategy.

FLY91 already secured routes under the government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN. These routes will connect cities like Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded, and Agatti with major destinations like Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, and Pune.

With the AOC approval, FLY91 can now start selling tickets and launch commercial operations soon. Their aim is to become a key player in connecting smaller Indian cities and towns.