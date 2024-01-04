Mopa airport in Goa, which completes first anniversary of operations on Friday, is adding new check-in counters and baggage belts to expand its passenger handling capacity to 8 million.

Goa’s second airport commenced operations on January 5. Initially, it catered to domestic routes and international flights were added last July. In 2023 Mopa airport handled 4.2 million passengers. The older Dabolim airport in Goa handled 7.4 million passengers last year. With Dabolim seeing a de-growth, Mopa airport now accounts for over 36 per cent of all traffic to/from the state.

Core capacity

Mopa airport terminal building was constructed with a shell and core capacity for 8 million passengers a year. However, facilities like check-in counters, baggage x-ray machines, and baggage handling systems were installed to handle 4.4 million passengers as per the phase I plan. These facilities have come under strain with traffic growth and forced the airport management to fast track its plans.

Expansion work is underway and is expected to complete before the start of winter season 2024.

“We at GMR Goa International Airport take pride in our last year’s accomplishments. We are committed to continuous improvements in our operations going forward,” said airport’s CEO R V Seshan.

At present Mopa airport handles around 100 flights daily connecting 29 destinations.

“We are working closely with airlines and relevant stakeholders for slot allocation, especially during the preferred morning times. These slots are assigned as per the request filed by airlines in consultation with relevant stakeholders through slot conference,” an airport spokesperson said.

