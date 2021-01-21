Government debars, blacklists two seafarer recruitment agents

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The Seamen’s Employment Office has debarred and blacklisted seafarers’ recruitment and placement agents, Good Result Marine Services Pvt Ltd and Almighty Maritime Services Pvt Ltd, and their directors from conducting any maritime activity associated with the Directorate-General of Shipping and its allied offices.
In a January 19 order, the Seamen’s Employment Office wrote that Good Result Marine Services and its associate directors Krishan Madhav and Sajesh Kumar Sudhanshu “cheated lndian citizens, caused hardship and harassed them, by misusing the Government online E-migrate system with malafide intention to dupe the seafarer and thereby to gain monetary benefits, putting the safety and wellbeing of Indian nationals at risk in foreign shores by misusing the Government of India licence and its e-migrate system/mechanism”.
The Recruitment and Placement Service licence held by Almighty Maritime Services, which was valid till June 14, 2022, has also been withdrawn for violating rules set by the Merchant Shipping (Recruitment and Placement of Seafarers) Rules, 20l6, the Seamen’s Employment Office said in a separate order on January 19.
