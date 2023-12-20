Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, led discussions during the Cargo Advisory Committee meeting on December 19, 2023. The session emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing collaboration within the cargo industry, particularly in digital transformation.

The meeting addressed the need for digital advancements in air cargo, including E-KYC and digital shipping invoices. The Minister urged the committee to create an action plan for implementing these changes. The ministry stated it was focused on addressing the cargo industry’s concerns.

Taxation and operational challenges were also discussed, reflecting the Ministry’s commitment to providing a responsive regulatory environment. The meeting included major industry players such as AAICLAS, FFFAI, EICI, and others, demonstrating the government’s dedication to fostering an efficient cargo ecosystem.

In an Advisory Group Meeting with Airport Operators, Minister Scindia stressed the importance of preventing congestion at airports, especially with the upcoming travel season. He assured operators of proactive measures to ensure a smooth travel experience.

DigiYatra

The meeting highlighted ‘DigiYatra,’ focusing on increasing the shift from manual to digital check-ins and entry gate processes. Plans were discussed to integrate ‘DigiYatra’ for international passengers at both departure and arrival points. Airport operators were tasked with presenting successful biometric-enabled models from other countries.

In an Advisory Group Meeting with Airport Operators, Minister Scindia stressed the importance of preventing congestion at airports, especially with the upcoming travel season. He assured operators of proactive measures to ensure a smooth travel experience.

Capex targets

The ministry also reviewed the Capital Expenditure targets of all airport operators, aligning them with actuals obtained in Q3. Major airport operators such as GMR Airports, Adani Airports, BIAL, and the Airports Authority of India participated in the meeting.

