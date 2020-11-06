Great Eastern-owned bulk carrier crew stuck at a Chinese port for five months with no sign of relief

Vivo V20 SE: A mid-ranger with nice screen and camera
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
Twenty-three Indian crew on board a bulk carrier owned by the Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd are stuck at a Chinese port for close to five months, waiting to discharge coking coal and sail off to a port where they can sign off after spending time at sea much beyond their contractual period.
It clearly shows how fleet owners and managers continue to grapple with staff swap on board ships after the pandemic threw this key activity out of gear since March despite calls from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the industry bodies to treat seafarers as “key workers” to smoothen crew change globally.
‘M V Jag Anand’, a 180,000-ton bulk-carrier, owned by India’s biggest private ocean carrier, arrived at the port of Jintang in North China on 13 June to discharge coking coal loaded from Australia.
The ship has been waiting at anchorage ever since, and the delay in berthing has been attributed to lack of import clearance by the Chinese Customs.
Consequently, service contracts of all crew on board have long expired, said a shipping industry source familiar with the matter. Two officers on board have completed 17 months while some other crew members are sailing for more than 13 months. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the ship’s crew could not be signed off on her previous voyages.
The foreign crew is not allowed to sign off in China, nor allowed to go ashore. Only in case of a specified medical emergency such as heart attack or a severe accident on board, a crew member can be taken ashore after a doctor certifies.
Some of the crew have medical conditions like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, and a few others have other ailments and injuries. One crew has lost a loved one at home. Close family members of some others are seriously ill.
“The concerned crew members, therefore, needs to be with the family during the hour of crisis. It is impossible for us to arrange sign off even in such deserving cases under the prevailing ban in China on crew sign off,” a spokesperson for the Great Eastern Shipping Co said.
“The situation on board is truly grim and extremely concerning. The crew on board are suffering from severe fatigue and stress” the spokesperson said.
The Great Eastern Shipping Company has made several efforts to get crew relieved, including appealing to the Indian consulate, crew union, international bodies like BIMCO and IMO and ministries in the Government, to enable crew sign off purely on humanitarian grounds.
The company says it has also tried to find a working solution with the charterers of the ship. “We even offered to deviate the ship to Japan at our cost after we succeeded in obtaining Japanese port authorities’ permission for a crew change in Japan under these distress conditions. Regrettably, none of our efforts have yielded results so far,” the spokesperson added.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...