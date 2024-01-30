In an attempt to decarbonise and digitalise ports in Gujarat, officials of the Gujarat Maritime Cluster hosted a delegation from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) at GIFT city.

Focus areas

“Decarbonisation of the shipping industry and ports, digitalisation of the shipping industry and talent development were the three key areas that were discussed during the meeting,” Madhvendra Singh, CEO of Gujarat Maritime Cluster told businessline about the meeting held Monday. The delegation from MPA was led by Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive (Industry and Transformation).

“For decarbonisation, we are looking at models that Singapore is adopting to become a green hydrogen hub and the value chain it is developing for green energy. They have developed a decarbonisation blueprint. So there are lessons we can learn from them.,” he added.

The development of green ports where electricity needed to run port operations is generated from “clean energy” sources was on the agenda of the meeting. “We are looking at neutralising the carbon footprint of ports in Gujarat,” Singh said.

Ship Finance and Marine Insurance were the other topics that were discussed. The Arbitration provisions of the Gujarat International Maritime Arbitration Centre (GIMAC) and the Gujarat Maritime Cluster were also discussed vis-a-vis the Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration (SCMA). Possibilities in the field of Maritime Education were also explored.

