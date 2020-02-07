HAL gets Initial Operational Clearance from Govt for Light Utility Helicopter

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) for its Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) paving the way for its production.
R Madhavan, CMD, HAL received the IOC document from received G Sateesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, at the Bandhan programme at DefExpo 2020 in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Madhavan said, “This is a momentous occasion for HAL. It reinforces our commitment towards indigenous R&D programmes on self-reliance and enhancing operational effectiveness of the Indian Armed Forces. HAL is fully geared up to fulfil the requirements of its customers in a time bound manner.”
Arup Chatterjee, Director, Engineering & R&D, HAL, said the performance of basic configuration of LUH in all terrains and under all weather conditions is satisfactory and HAL is moving towards the next phase of integrating and flight testing of Mission and Role Equipment on the LUH.
The company also signed a slew of agreements on Friday at Lucknow. It signed a ‘Lease Agreement’ with Turbo Aviation Private Ltd for operating two Do-228 aircraft under the UDAN scheme. TAPL will be operating from Lucknow.
HAL signed a contract with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for midlife upgradation programme of 17 CG Do-228 aircraft manufactured by HAL Kanpur.
HAL also signed an MoU with IIT-Kanpur for providing Do-228 or HS 748 aircraft for the institute’s cloud seeding projects.
HAL and JSC Rosoboronexport signed an MoU for export of spares and services to friendly countries for which licence has been given to HAL. The scope will include Su-30 MKI, AL 31 FP engine, RD33 engines, accessories etc.
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...