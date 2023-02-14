The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has an order book position of ₹84,000 crore and another ₹50,000 crore worth of orders are in the pipeline, its Chairman and Managing Director C B Ananthakrishnan said on Tuesday.

He also said Argentina and Egypt have evinced interest in buying the HAL-built Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas'.

While Argentina's requirement is 15 aircraft, Egypt wanted a fleet of 20 LCAs, Ananthakrishnan told a press conference on the sidelines of Aero India 2023, Asia's largest air show underway at Air Force Station, Yelahanka here.

"We are in a comfortable position today with an order of ₹84,000 crore we are sitting on and orders in the pipeline are about ₹50,000 crore," he said.

Ananthakrishnan said indigenisation has been given thrust in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.