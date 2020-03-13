HAL inks pact with Blue Ray Aviation for supply of two Dornier Do-228 multi-role aircraft

Blue Ray Aviation Pvt Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Transport Aircraft Division, a division of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, for deployment of two HAL made Dornier Do-228 aircraft.

Transport Aircraft Division of HAL based in Kanpur produces Dornier Do-228, a 19-seater multi-role utility aircraft for various applications, including commuter, reconnaissance, surveillance and utility operations.

Blue Ray Aviation is a DGCA approved CAR 145 and Flight Training Organisation based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and having operating bases at Mahasena and Osmanabad. They are basically into the General Aviation activities with focus on pilot training, maintenance of aircraft and connecting cities through charters.

The company evinced interest in offering maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) for HAL Do-228 aircraft.

After focussing on defence sector for decades, HAL now wants to be a part of civil aviation sector. The signing of MoU will be a launch pad to support the Government efforts in enhancing regional connectivity through Dornier aircraft.

In another important development, HAL was handed over letter of Intent for supply of four HAL Do-228 aircraft to TAPL, a company planning to operate flights under the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme.

TAPL plans to make Lucknow as its base and intends to connect Shravasthi, Aligarh, Azamgargh, Jhansi, Saharanpur, Hindan, Faizabad, Mirpur, Chitrakoot and Kushinagar.

V Umesh, CEO of TAPL, handed over the letter of intent for Do-228 to GM Transport Aircraft Division of HAL Apurba Roy.