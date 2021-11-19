Hazardous cargo containers shipped from Pakistan to China seized at Mundra Port

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
A joint team from the Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized eight containers at Mundra Port from a foreign vessel on Thursday over concerns that they contained undeclared hazardous cargo, potentially radioactive substances.
The Customs and DRI team boarded the vessel (MV Shiling) at Container Terminal No:4 at Mundra Port. The Singapore-flagged container ship was coming from Karachi and headed to Malaysia.
Following instructions from the authorities, Port officials offloaded the containers, which were then moved to a holding area for further inspection.
These containers were loaded in Karachi and bound for Shanghai via Malaysia.
While the cargo was listed as empty and non-hazardous in the cargo manifest, the seized containers had Class 7 markings (which indicate radioactive substances).
Although the containers were not destined for Mundra Port or any other port in India but were en-route from Karachi to Shanghai, the Indian government authorities offloaded them at Mundra Port for further inspection, Customs and DRI sources briefed on the seizure operation, said.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), which runs the Mundra Port, confirmed the development and said it extended all assistance for the operation and lauded the Customs and DRI personnel for their quick and coordinated action.
“The Adani Group takes national security very seriously and will not allow it to be compromised in any way. We will continue to fully assist any action that keeps India safe,” APSEZ said.
In September, the DRI seized 2,988.21 kg of heroin at Mundra Port, the flagship port of APSEZ. The heroin was found in two containers stuffed with ‘semi-processed talc stones’ originating from Afghanistan and were shipped to Mundra via the Bandar Abbas port in Iran.
The case is being pursued by the National Investigation Agency.
Following the heroin haul, APSEZ decided to stop handling export-import (EXIM) containerised cargo originating from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan at its ports from November 15.
