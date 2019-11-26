Holisol raises ₹20 crore asset finance from BlackSoil Capital

Holisol Logistics, a supply chain solutions provider, has raised ₹20 crore in asset finance from Mumbai-based NBFC BlackSoil Capital. The New Delhi-based company will use the funds for its business expansion plans and to repay debt.

Holisol had raised equity capital from CLSA and Datavision in earlier rounds, it said in a statement.

“We aim to provide solutions that fit our customers’ business requirements, rather than offering standard products which require the customer to fit in. Holisol has, therefore, created a value proposition of design-implement-manage to offer clients an experience of working with what feels like their own extended team,” Holisol founder Rahul Dogar said.

Holisol manages 1 million sq ft of warehouse space across 27 fulfilment centres in the country and has a clientele including International Tractors, Escorts, Chase New Holland, Oriflame, Amway, and Herbalife, among others.