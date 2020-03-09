Logistics

Honour for Hyderabad international airport

Updated on March 09, 2020

GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport has emerged as the winner of the coveted Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Departures Awards for the Asia-Pacific region for 2019. It was adjudged the ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’. It also got its first-ever ‘Best Airport in Environment & Ambience by Size’ award in the 15-25 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category. The award trophy will be handed over during the ASQ Awards Ceremony to be held during the third ACI Customer Experience Global Summit, taking place in Krakow, Poland, in September 2020, according to a statement.

