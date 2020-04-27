Hyderabad Airport gets connected to African markets with launch of cargo services by Ethiopian Airlines

Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, GMR led Hyderabad International Airport has connected with the African markets from April 26, through the launch of the maiden cargo flight of Ethiopian Airlines from Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia to Hyderabad.

The direct flight connection between Hyderabad and Ethiopia throws open new opportunities to reach out to the markets in Africa and beyond leveraging the cargo network of Ethiopian Airlines.

Expected to operate one frequency per week, Ethiopian Airlines will be operating Boeing 777-300 aircraft with a capacity of 50 MT per flight.

With the latest addition of Ethiopian Airlines, Hyderabad Airport is now handling 12 freighters weekly along with some special cargo charters, which are connecting Hyderabad to all major international destinations in the United States of America, European countries, Middle-east, Africa, and Far East, moving emergency supplies.

Among the key scheduled freighters that are operating from Hyderabad International Airport include Cathay Cargo, Turkish Cargo, Qatar Cargo, Lufthansa Cargo, SpiceXpress Cargo (Domestic and international) and BlueDart Cargo, according to a statement.