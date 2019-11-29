Hyderabad Metro Hitec City-Raidurg extension commissioned

Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar flagged off Hyderabad metro rail services from Hitec City to Raidurg stretch on Friday.

Later, they took the metro ride and travelled from Hitec city to Raidurg along with L&T Group MD S.N. Subramanian.

K.T. Rama Rao said “Already carrying about 4 lakh commuters per day, this 1.5 km stretch will add another 40,000 passengers initially and help provide seamless travel to many IT and ITES establishments in this part of the city”.

He also directed Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited officials to complete the footpaths and other facilities at Raidurg metro station in the next two weeks.

Later, speaking to the media, HMRL MD NVS Reddy stated that the metro trains are running 780 trips daily covering 18,000 km and that the Metro carried 12.5 crore passengers in the last two years.

He said Hyderabad Metro has so far received 98 awards and was adjudged as the best Metro in the world in terms of passenger satisfaction by global public transport operator Keolis.

KVB Reddy, MD, L&TMRHL said “Hyderabad Metro is a key pillar of our city’s infrastructure. It reflects L&T Group Chairman AM Naik’s vision and L&T’s commitment towards nation building. Hyderabad Metro Rail is an example of advancement of technology in providing transport solutions that make life easier for people.”