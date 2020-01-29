IATA agents bat for air travellers’ rights

The CloudWalker smart screen: Taking good ol’ television on a forward march
Affordable pricing and premium specs make it a value-for-money deal
To enable air passengers know their rights, IATA Agents Association of India intends to play an active role in enhancing their awareness.
Most air passengers who experienced flight delays are not claiming their rightful compensation either due to ignorance or because of unfamiliarity with the procedures for claiming compensations. Many are also under the wrong impression that travel insurance are the remedial measures for such claims, said Biji Eapen, national president, IAAI.
“Our effort is to provide information and awareness to passengers about the responsibilities of airlines in providing services, particularly on a flight delay, cancellation, diversion, denied boarding, refund charges, lost or damaged baggage or any deficiency in service”, he said.
Quoting DGCA 2019 statistics, Eapen said 1,311.54 lakh passengers were carried by domestic airlines from Jan-Nov 2019 and 41,823 passengers affected by flight cancellations. The airlines had paid a compensation of ₹50.73 lakh towards compensation/facilities. Similarly flight delays had affected 2,65,360 passengers and ₹199.97 lakh were paid as compensation, which is an inadequate amount considering the number of passengers affected by flight delays, he said.
Moreover, the compensation claims and the compensation settled in India highlights that almost 80 per cent either did not claim compensation or did not convincingly present their complaints or grievances, leading to the rejection by airlines citing technical reasons.
He alleged that airlines operating more frequencies with fewer aircraft and the unhealthy competition on ticket fares result in flight cancellation or delays.
IAAI has constituted passenger grievance forum – IAAI-Air Passenger Forum – to provide suitable advocacy and support for travelling public and travel agents.
The consultancy services are free and any passenger or member agent wants guidance on their grievances may contact us through passengerforum@iaai.in, with necessary supporting documents, he said.
Affordable pricing and premium specs make it a value-for-money deal
Here’s to your health with this near werable
The wireless headphones offer impeccable listening experience but struggles with calls
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
Just 8 private life insurers and 4 general insurers have increased foreign promoter holding to 49% since the ...
The fund will suit investors who have an investment horizon of at least 5 years
Return over 20% in the past year against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, global slowdown
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...