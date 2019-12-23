IATA for early adoption of airport slot norms in India

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
IATA is in talks with the Indian civil aviation officials to adopt the worldwide airport slot guidelines which will help new airlines get slots at various airports in the country.
Once adopted, more international airlines will be able to fly into India, connecting more cities worldwide and it could also help the government’s UDAAN scheme.
Lara Maughan and Dimiter Zahariev, the authors of the IATA’s worldwide airport slot guidelines (WASG), told BusinessLine that the slot guidelines have become the backbone of how the airlines plan their schedules together. “It is important to have these guidelines as airports have increasingly become congested,” Maughan said. They also said that it is important for India to have an independent co-ordinator to monitor the airport slots and apportion them to all the airlines equally.
Maughan and Zahariev have worked around the existing airports and their infrastructure to open up more slots, primarily to accommodate new entrants. “While creating more infrastructure has always been a challenge for airports, it has not prevented more airlines being launched,” Maughan said.
She explained that as per the guidelines, new entrants which could either be new airlines or those who have not operated from a particular airport will be allowed three daily return flights. Once these slots are used up, that particular airline will not be allocated new slots but will have to bid for the next phase of expansion. “Since 2009, we have seen airlines provide more routes at slot-coordinated airports than less congested alternatives and have managed to grow the number of routes offered by around 32 per cent despite a real lack of capacity,” Maughan said.
The IATA officials pointed out that the slots are allocated according to clear rules and guiding criteria contained in the guidelines allowing for more transparency and fairness. In one case, the Norwegian was allocated three weekly slots at the Heathrow airport after putting in place the new guidelines. Giving an example, they said if the Mumbai airport which has 45 movements per day after better airflow management manages to increase it to 50 then five more additional slots will open up.
Capt GR Gopinath in an interview with this paper some time ago had said there is huge headroom for growth if the airport slots are allotted to regional airlines. He said less than 3 per cent of people travel by air. There are about 95 million tickets which get sold every year but only 30 million people fly and the rest are repeat passengers from the same bucket.
He said as per DGCA figures, over 75 per cent of all the tickets sold are for six major cities — Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Rest of the 500-odd airports have no flights or get one flight once in three days. Hence, if more slots are freed up in these metros, then regional airlines will be able to pick up more passengers from the hinterland and connect them with the metros.
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has provided debt financing of ₹40 crore ($5.7 million) to Stanza Living, a ...
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Baytree’s platform matches impact investors and ventures looking to raise funds
Flexible payouts, whole-life cover and guaranteed income among the attractions
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...