Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, one of the major rail coach production centres, has taken up the next ‘prestigious’ project of designing and developing a sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express.

The new version of Vande Bharat Express will be rolled out soon, said BG Mallya, General Manager, ICF, in his speech at the 74th Republic Day celebrations held in the factory.

This follows the success of the chair car version of Vande Bharat Express manufactured at the ICF, he said.

The ICF has produced a record number of air-conditioned (AC) coaches in the current financial year. It has rolled out over 2,000 coaches so far, including seven rakes of Vande Bharat Express, eight rakes of mainline EMU, two rakes of AC EMU, and three rakes of Special Purpose Accident Relief Trains.

ICF has produced more than 1,110 AC LHB coaches in the current fiscal so far, highest for ICF in a production year.

He said that ICF has been entrusted with the responsibility of turning out new and special types of coaches within a short timeframe, such as Vistodome Restaurant Car, Gatishakti Freight Train, Office on self-propelled Heritage train and MahaMetro coaches.

“This showed the trust and faith Railway Board had posed on design, development and production capacity of ICF,” he added.