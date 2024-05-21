In a collaborative effort aimed at enhancing passenger experience, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has partnered with domestic airlines to significantly improve checked luggage delivery times at six major Indian airports. These airports include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Data from January 2024 indicated that only 62% of passengers received their checked luggage within 30 minutes of their flight landing. This fell short of the internationally established benchmark set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which mandates airlines to deliver luggage within 30 minutes of aircraft arrival. Recognizing the need for improvement, BCAS and domestic airlines undertook a comprehensive review of baggage handling procedures at the aforementioned airports.

Through a series of targeted interventions, a remarkable improvement has been achieved. By May 2024, the percentage of passengers receiving their checked luggage within the designated 30-minute timeframe had risen dramatically to 92.5%. This significant progress brings Indian airports closer to aligning with the established international standard.

The key factors contributing to this includes the modernization of baggage handling equipment, the optimization of ground crew operations to facilitate faster processing, and the implementation of more stringent monitoring protocols to ensure the efficient movement of luggage.

Recognizing the substantial benefits for passengers, the government is now actively encouraging all airlines operating at major airports across India to adopt similar improvements. This initiative is expected to lead to a nationwide reduction in waiting times for checked luggage, further enhancing the overall travel experience for air passengers in India.

