In a first, Bengaluru airport gets parallel runways into use

The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has commenced operations on the new ‘South Runway’ with the first flight taking off from the 4,000-metre-long and 45-metre-wide airstrip.
This makes the Airport the first in the country to operate independent parallel runways, enabling aircraft to land or take-off simultaneously on both runways.
“It is a historic day for us at Bengaluru airport as we commenced operations on the new runway,” said Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited.
“Our first runway opened 11 years ago, and became a linchpin for the region’s economic development during the last decade. With the aviation industry in India set for exponential growth, two operational runways will provide the thrust required to cater to this demand and further bolster growth of Karnataka and India.
The opening of this key infrastructure is the outcome of phenomenal collaboration amongst various stakeholders and implementation of processes and procedures developed through advanced simulations and assessments. The new Runway will further bolster our vision to transform the Airport into the new gateway to India,” Marar added.
The South Runway will begin with limited operations before gradually scaling up flight operations. The runway will initially have CAT I certification, and, as operations stabilise, will progressively manage CAT III B operations, enabling landing and take off in extremely low visibility conditions. The new runway will be coded RWY 09R/27L, while the existing runway will be renamed RWY 09L/27R (from RWY 09/27).
With safety being top-most priority, BIAL has built an Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Station equipped with advanced, state-of-the-art Crash Fire Tenders (CFTs) to cater to any fire-related emergencies on the South Runway. The Airport fire trucks meet the highest safety standards, replete with innovative product features. Over 100 firefighters were recruited from across Karnataka and expert fire engineers from National Fire Safety College, Nagpur, to strengthen the firefighting squad.
