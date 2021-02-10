India crew stuck aboard bulk carrier in Chinese waters sign off from Japan

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
A group of Indian sailors who were stuck in a cargo ship MV Anastasia in China will reach India on February 14, the Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday. The crew signed off from a nearby port in Japan.
Since September 20, the cargo vessel was stuck near Caofaedian Port and Chinese authorities did not permit the ship to either dock or change its crew citing Covid-19 related restrictions.
The crew, which were stuck on the ship for last five months, were allowed to sign off from the vessel. The 92,216 DWT bulk carrier was managed by MSC Ship Management, according to shipping industry sources. The owners of the Panama flagged ship, built at STX Dalian, are Greece-based Niki Shipping. The vessel is now anchored at Iwakuni Port, Japan.
“For ships stationed in China, usually crew reach from nearby ports of South Korea and Japan. So, Indian seafarers usually fly to either of these two countries for signing on or signing off,” explained an industry official.
"Great start of the day! Our stranded seafarers of MV Anastasia are coming back to India! The crew will sign off from Japan today and will reach India on 14th February. And soon will be reunited with their families! Appreciate the efforts of Indian Embassy in China and Team MSC," the Mandaviya tweeted.
On February 4, India’s Ministry of External Affairs had said that China had conveyed its clearance on transfer of crew of MV Anastasia.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...