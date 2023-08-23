India has become the fifth country globally to introduce its car crash test rating system with the launch of the Bharat NCAP facility on October 1.

A single car testing will cost ₹60 lakh compared to ₹2.5 crore if done overseas.

The ratings range from 1 to 5 stars based on three key tests.

The frontal-crash test will be conducted at 64 kilometres per hour (kmph). The side-crash and pole-side impact tests will be done at 50 kmph and 29 kmph, respectively.

Cars rated 3 stars or above must possess electronic stability control and front seat belt reminders.

Rating points for 5 stars will be AOP (Adult Occupant Protection) 27, COP (Children Occupant Protection) 41; Maximum scores: AOP 32, COP 49.

Vehicles in the “M1 category” that can carry up to eight passengers plus the driver, weigh under 3.5 tonnes will be tested at the centre. This includes combustion engines, CNG, and electric vehicles.

Himanshu Singh, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher said the new Bharat NCAP provides a localised, cost-effective testing system, potentially boosting the appeal to Indian OEMs to get the vehicle tested. This is entirely voluntary and will be slow in adoption. However, there would be an emphasis on manufacturing safer vehicles by the OEMs and increased awareness in customers’ minds due to the localisation of the testing process over the years, he said.