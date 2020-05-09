India plans over 100 flights during second phase of evacuation abroad

India plans to operate over 105 flights during the second phase of evacuation of Indians abroad which is scheduled to begin on May 16 and is expected to last for a week. There could be as many as 15-20 flights which could touch two Indian cities on their return here. If this happens the number of flights planned during the second evacuation phase could go up to over 125.

During this proposed second phase, plans are afoot to operate to various countries to which Air India or any other Indian carriers do not fly at present including Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Ireland.

On the cards are flights from San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Washington DC to Hyderabad, a possible flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru is also being considered.

London-Kochi flight

There is also a proposal to operate a flight from London to Kochi which could stop at Vijayawada before reaching Kochi. A flight from Rome could also operate to Kochi, while it is possible that there is a flight from Paris to Bengaluru. The Karnataka capital is also likely to see flights from Vancouver and Toronto in Canada arriving.

Flights from Russia which are expected to start around May 20 could arrive at Kannur, Jaipur and Lucknow.

Flights are also planned between Jakarta and Bengaluru while another could operate to Hyderabad possibly touching Vijayawada.

Kuwait-Tirupati link

A number of flights from West Asian destinations including Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait and Muscat are also proposed. Among the flights planned is one linking Kuwait to Tirupati and another to Kannur.

On the cards is also a flight linking Nur Sultan in Kazakhstan to Jaipur and another possibly connecting Gaya and Lucknow

The preparations for the second wave of bringing Indians back home has started even as the first evacuation flights are still bringing back people to various cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad