India to increase the number of evacuation and reparation flights to get back Indians: Hardeep Puri

Investing in protecting kids from violence
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
India is to increase the number of evacuation and reparation flights to get back Indians from various parts of the globe, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Civil Aviation said on Saturday. He added that opening up of commercial international flights will happen in due course.
Addressing a press conference, the Minister said that private airlines could operate up to 750 evacuation or repatriation flights while Air India will operate an additional 300 flights under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM). Vande Bharat Mission is the name given to the effort being made to bring back Indians from abroad.
The fourth phase of these flights is expected to begin in July. Official indicated that though the private airlines have offered 750 evacuation or repatriation flights it remains to be seen how many they will be able to operate.
“The fares that the private airline charge for the VBM flights will not be market fares but will be predetermined fares,” Pradeep Kharola, Secretary Civil Aviation said. While during phase I of VBM AI operated over 64 flights bringing back over 12,000 people in phase II Air India operated over 325 flights bringing back close to 60,000 people back.
Turning his attention to when India will open up and allow normal operations by foreign airlines, the Minister said that domestic passenger traffic will have to reach a figure of 50 or 55 per cent of pre COVID levels before a decision on international operations can be taken. He was of the view that domestic passenger traffic could reach the 50-55 per cent mark of the pre-COVID level by mid July this year after which a decision on opening normal international operations can be taken.
Before the Covid pandemic hit India, airports around the country were handling about 300,000 passengers a day. Once domestic flying restarted on May 25 after a gap of two months, the number of passengers flown was around 30,000 which has now risen to between 65,000 to 70,000, officials said.
The divestment of state owned Air India seems very much on the cards. Puri said, “I have never been as hopeful and confident on Air India’s divestment or disinvestment as I am now,” adding that he has always maintained that it is a first class asset----it has excellent pilots and engineers, it has routes, it has widebody aircraft, it flies to 40 to 50 destinations outside and during VDM it flew to even more destinations outside. “We need to take a decision on nationalisation. Time is a great healer. We may have lost two or three months because of the pandemic but we have gained a lot of experience on value and how to take this forward,” he added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 crisis has yet again established the fact that respiratory viral infections claims the lives of ...
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the real-estate sector — both commercial and residential segments — has ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...