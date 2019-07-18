Indian Port Association conducts road show for stakeholders of Cochin Port Trust

Indian Ports Association in collaboration with the logistics software company Portall has organised a road show on Port Community System (PCS 1x) for the stakeholders of Cochin Port Trust.

PCS is an ease of doing business initiative of Government and PCS 1x is the upgraded cloud version of PCS. The road show was conducted with the objective of sensitising and creating awareness amongst the maritime community and taking the stakeholders on-board.

PCS 1x was rolled out in December 2018 simultaneously at 12 major ports of India. Today, over 1400 users exchange the messages including customs, payments, vessel, cargo for their business transactions with the stakeholders.

Adoption of PCS 1x would result in marked improvement for the ease of doing initiatives. It will help improved visibility, reduction in time and cost along with documentation work. The digital solution also aids in improving the payment facility and e-delivery in maritime trade.

M Beena, Chairperson, Cochin Port Trust said that PCS 1x is a platform that facilitates the port users to transact business with their stakeholders irrespective of the size or technical capability of the user. The road show helps the stakeholders to speed up on-boarding by the rest of the maritime ecosystem since the platform is designed to handle 27 stakeholder categories and is able to meet any changes requested by stakeholders.

All major trade associations are working along with IPA and Portall for seamless adoption and accommodating additional requests from the stakeholders.

Around 100 participants including shipping agents, Custom House Agents, Terminal and Container Freight Station Operators and officials from Cochin Port Trust attended the road show.