Logistics

Indian Railways invites bids for hydrogen fuel cell-based technology for pilot project

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 07, 2021

Representational image

Hydrogen fuel powered trains to result in savings of an estimated ₹ 2.3 crore annually

Taking forward its plans of using hydrogen power to run trains, Indian Railways has invited bids for hydrogen fuel cell-based technology for retrofitting of existing diesel powered rakes and converting them into hydrogen fuel powered ones in the 89 km Sonipat-Jind section of Northern Railway.

“Initially, two Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) rakes will be converted, and later two hybrid narrow gauge locos will be converted base on Hydrogen Fuel Cell power movement,” as per a statement issued by the Indian Railways on Saturday.

The bidding process will start from September 21 2021 and will close on October 5 2021.

The retrofitting of diesel powered DEMU and converting it into hydrogen fuel powered train set will result in savings of about ₹ 2.3 crore annually and will also save carbon footprint (NO2) of 11.12 kilo tonne per annum and particulates matter of 0.72 kilo tonne per annum, the statement added.

After conversion, the train will run on hydrogen fuel, which is the greenest mode of transport as hydrogen can be generated by electrolysing water from solar energy.

“Very few countries are using this method of power generation. Trial of one rake is being done in Germany and one is being done in Poland,” the release stated highlighting that India is one of the first countries to be using the environment friendly fuel.

After successful implementation of this pilot project, all the rolling stock which will operate on diesel fuel after electrification can be planned to run on hydrogen fuel, it said.

Published on August 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

research
science and technology
railway
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.