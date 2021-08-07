Indian Railways invites bids for hydrogen fuel cell-based technology for pilot project

Taking forward its plans of using hydrogen power to run trains, Indian Railways has invited bids for hydrogen fuel cell-based technology for retrofitting of existing diesel powered rakes and converting them into hydrogen fuel powered ones in the 89 km Sonipat-Jind section of Northern Railway.

“Initially, two Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) rakes will be converted, and later two hybrid narrow gauge locos will be converted base on Hydrogen Fuel Cell power movement,” as per a statement issued by the Indian Railways on Saturday.

The bidding process will start from September 21 2021 and will close on October 5 2021.

The retrofitting of diesel powered DEMU and converting it into hydrogen fuel powered train set will result in savings of about ₹ 2.3 crore annually and will also save carbon footprint (NO2) of 11.12 kilo tonne per annum and particulates matter of 0.72 kilo tonne per annum, the statement added.

After conversion, the train will run on hydrogen fuel, which is the greenest mode of transport as hydrogen can be generated by electrolysing water from solar energy.

“Very few countries are using this method of power generation. Trial of one rake is being done in Germany and one is being done in Poland,” the release stated highlighting that India is one of the first countries to be using the environment friendly fuel.

After successful implementation of this pilot project, all the rolling stock which will operate on diesel fuel after electrification can be planned to run on hydrogen fuel, it said.