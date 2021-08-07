Indian Railways invites bids for hydrogen fuel cell-based technology for pilot project

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Taking forward its plans of using hydrogen power to run trains, Indian Railways has invited bids for hydrogen fuel cell-based technology for retrofitting of existing diesel powered rakes and converting them into hydrogen fuel powered ones in the 89 km Sonipat-Jind section of Northern Railway.
“Initially, two Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) rakes will be converted, and later two hybrid narrow gauge locos will be converted base on Hydrogen Fuel Cell power movement,” as per a statement issued by the Indian Railways on Saturday.
The bidding process will start from September 21 2021 and will close on October 5 2021.
The retrofitting of diesel powered DEMU and converting it into hydrogen fuel powered train set will result in savings of about ₹ 2.3 crore annually and will also save carbon footprint (NO2) of 11.12 kilo tonne per annum and particulates matter of 0.72 kilo tonne per annum, the statement added.
After conversion, the train will run on hydrogen fuel, which is the greenest mode of transport as hydrogen can be generated by electrolysing water from solar energy.
“Very few countries are using this method of power generation. Trial of one rake is being done in Germany and one is being done in Poland,” the release stated highlighting that India is one of the first countries to be using the environment friendly fuel.
After successful implementation of this pilot project, all the rolling stock which will operate on diesel fuel after electrification can be planned to run on hydrogen fuel, it said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
It’s my sister Sravani’s birthday— just a few days after National Sisterhood Day. This quiz is all about ...
While India began sending women athletes to the Olympics fairly early, a few countries started doing so as ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...