Indian Railways reports 38% y-o-y growth in overall revenue by Aug 22

Indian Railways reported a 38 per cent increase in its overall revenue to ₹95,486.58 crore at the end of August 2022, which was an increase of ₹26,271.29 over the same period last fiscal. The Railways had total revenue of ₹69,215.29 crore between April and August 2021.

The revenue from passenger traffic more than doubled with the resumption of services post the Covid-19 led disruption.

According to a Railway Ministry statement on Sunday, the revenue from passenger traffic grew 116 per cent to ₹25,276.54 crore between April and August 2022 from ₹11,702.10 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

“Passenger traffic also increased compared to last year in both the segments, reserved as well as unreserved. The growth from the long-distance reserved mail express trains has been sharper than the same in passenger and suburban trains,” the ministry said.

Goods revenue increased 20 per cent to ₹65,502.02 crore by August this year from ₹54,724.99 crore a year ago.

“This has been achieved through incremental loading of more than 58 MT and 18 per cent growth in the NTKMs during the period,” the ministry said. Food grains, fertilizer, cement, mineral oil, container traffic, and balance other goods segments have been important contributors in this growth, in addition to the coal transportation, it further said.

Other revenue

Revenue from other coaching also shot up by 50 per cent to ₹2,437.42 crore between April and August this fiscal from ₹1,625.60 crore in the same period last fiscal.

“This growth is being fuelled by robust growth in the parcel segment of Indian Railways,” the Ministry said.

The sundry revenue increased by 95 per cent to ₹2,267.60 crore by August 2022 from ₹1,162.6 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.