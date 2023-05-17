Indian travellers are embracing both international and domestic travel experiences, according to the latest data from Airbnb.

In Q1 2023, nights booked for international travel by Indian guests more than doubled, compared to the same period in 2021. The UK, the US, and various European countries emerged as top destinations for Indian travellers.

At the same time, domestic travel has also gained popularity, with beach getaways, city escapades and serene vacations in the hills the most sought-after.

Goa leads the pack as the most-booked domestic destination, followed by Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, and Kullu. Overall, India has seen a 70 per cent growth in nights booked, compared to pre-pandemic 2019, with domestic nights witnessing an impressive increase of almost 110 per cent.

Airbnb has noticed a continued interest among international travelers to visit India and experience its rich culture. The US, the UK, Germany, Australia, and Canada are the top countries of origin for Airbnb guests in India.

‘Growing confidence’

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, South-East Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, highlighted the growing confidence of Indian travellers to explore new destinations and create lasting memories.

Airbnb aims to provide diverse accommodation options, work with the government and industry stakeholders, and promote responsible travel practices.

In 2023, there is a significant interest in exploring lesser-known destinations, offering travellers the chance to discover new places without preconceived notions.

Solo travel is on the rise, with individuals seeking nature-based experiences for personal rejuvenation. Airbnb’s data indicates that solo travel in India has nearly doubled compared to the previous year.

Popular preference

Family travel on Airbnb remains popular among Indians, experiencing a remarkable surge of over 110 per cent year-on-year. Airbnb accommodations cater to families, with a high percentage offering kitchens, a quarter providing three or more bedrooms, and over a million accommodations equipped with cribs for small children.

Responsible tourism has seen a notable increase in India, as travelers prioritise experiences that support responsible practices like community-based, eco, and cultural tourism.

Responsible travel allows for authentic and unique connections with local cultures and lifestyles. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for unique accommodations beyond traditional offerings, with travelers seeking distinctive spaces such as treehouses, houseboats, and farm stays.