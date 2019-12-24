India’s containerised trade stayed flat in July-Sept quarter: Report

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Maersk India Trade Report for the July-September quarter of 2019 reveals that the country’s containerised trade has remained flat compared to global growth of 1.5 per cent.
Economic uncertainty, tight liquidity, fall in global export orders, evolving domestic political scenario and currency volatility are said to have affected the flow of investments. While imports witnessed a subdued growth, overall fiscal impact was nullified by an identical contraction in exports, the report notes.
Steve Felder, Managing Director, Maersk South-Asia, attributes the current slowdown to tight liquidity and working capital, weaker domestic consumption and slower global growth.
“As the global economy continues to face challenges and trade tensions between major economies ensue, many leading global importers have started to explore trade alternatives to China. The US has emerged as a strong trade partner with India, showing growth in exports (approximately 12 per cent led largely by furniture, vehicles, textiles and apparel) and imports (which grew by 6 per cent driven largely by metals, plastic and rubber).This is expected to provide huge opportunity for India,” observed Felder.
Citing a Commerce Ministry study, he said the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China would offer a huge opportunity for India to export 350-odd products including chemicals and granite.
That said, he brought to mind the government’s ambitious goal of reaching the $5-trillion economy by 2025. “To achieve this, there has to be a focussed approach in implementing reforms and measures to drastically improve land-side infrastructure to boost logistics and adopt digitalisation rapidly. This will catalyse export growth, supported by robust policy reform. An impetus on increasing industrial manufacturing while easing corporate tax structures will favour the Indian economy,” he added.
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has provided debt financing of ₹40 crore ($5.7 million) to Stanza Living, a ...
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Baytree’s platform matches impact investors and ventures looking to raise funds
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
Investors with a high-risk appetite and short-term perspective can buy the stock of GIC Housing Finance at ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...