IndiGo is to enhance salaries of its 4,500-plus pilots after posting a record net profit of Rs 3,090 crore in the first quarter of FY2024. The revised salary will come into effect from October.

The salary revision comes amid a revival in air traffic that has seen airlines increase their recruitment and rewards.

“While we regained and started to build our financial strength over this past year, we reviewed and reinstated salaries and allowances to pre-Covid levels. In the coming months, we will be working with our HR team towards enhancing the salaries of our flight crew. The revised salary structure will be effective October 1,” said the airline’s senior vice-president (flight operations) Ashim Mitra, wrote in a staff email on Wednesday.

As of June, the airline operated 316 aircraft, including a mix of Airbus and ATR-72 aircraft. The airline has two Boeing 777 aircraft on wet-lease from Turkish Airlines.

IndiGo is also introducing a policy that will enable ATR-72 aircraft pilots to transition to the Airbus fleet. IndiGo operates 39 ATR-72 planes and is the largest operator of the aircraft type in India.

IndiGo is witnessing a shortage of pilots on its ATR fleet, with captains exiting the airline to join other carriers after completion of their three year service bonds.

In recent weeks, Tata-group owned Air India and Vistara have stepped up pilot hiring. This includes pilots from Go First, which has suspended flights from May 2. Air India has also revised its salary structure for pilots from April and has introduced common seniority and career progression policies.

Last month, Akasa Air also increased pilot salaries by around 40 per cent. The airline has inducted 20 aircraft in its first year of operations, and the salary revision is being seen as a move to retain pilots as it prepares for growth.