IndiGo has named Isidro Porqueras, former COO of European airline Volotea, as a chief of transformation.

Porqueras, who has 25 years of experience in commercial, strategy and operational roles, is the first appointee in this post at IndiGo.

The appointment comes in the backdrop of the airline's order of 30 Airbus A350 aircraft that will enable it to serve long-haul markets in Europe and the US. According to his LinkedIn profile, Porqueras has a doctorate in physics and a MBA degree and has experience in leading high-performance teams in competitive environments.