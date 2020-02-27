IndiGo, HDFC Bank tie-up to launch co-branded credit card with Mastercard

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
IndiGo airlines has partnered with HDFC Bank to launch its first travel credit card.
Called ‘Ka-ching’, it is powered by Mastercard and comes in two variants – 6E Rewards and 6E Rewards XL – and also offers complimentary air tickets. “Customers can avail complimentary air tickets worth between ₹1,500 and ₹3,000, depending on the variant,” HDFC Bank said in a statement, adding that the credit cards will allow customers to accrue accelerated 6E Rewards on IndiGo transactions.
“This card has been tailored to allow customers to accrue accelerated reward points not only on IndiGo flights, but also on all types of spends such as shopping, dining and groceries.
“These points can be redeemed for IndiGo flight tickets and other travel benefits,” said Parag Rao, Country Head, Payment Solutions and Marketing, HDFC Bank.
