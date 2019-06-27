IndiGo passengers will now shell out ₹500 more to cancel, reschedule flights

IndiGo passengers cancelling or rescheduling their flights 0-3 days before their travel will now have to pay ₹500 extra. Notably, SpiceJet, another low-cost airline, had similarly revised its change and cancellation policy on June 14.

From Friday, IndiGo will charge ₹3,500 for re-scheduling or cancelling tickets of domestic and international flights 0-3 days prior to their journey.

In a statement, the airline said: “In line with the passenger charter released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in February this year, customers can make free of charge changes or cancellations within 24 hours of booking on domestic flights, provided they have booked their tickets at least 7 days in advance of the scheduled departure.”

Delhi-based low-cost airline, IndiGo, leads with a market share of nearly 50 per cent.

The other low-cost airline SpiceJet now follows a policy that if the changes are made beyond 96 hours and within 24 hours of the original booking then passengers will have to pay ₹500 more than previously.