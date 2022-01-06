IndiGo reinstates direct flights between Delhi and Port Blair

IndiGo airlines, the country’s largest low-cost carrier, said it has “reinstated” four weekly flights between Delhi and Port Blair effective January 9. . The bookings are now open, with fares starting ₹8,522.

Flights on the route will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, the company said in a statement.

According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, these flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island.

“IndiGo is committed to providing wider networks with an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean, clean flying machine,” he said.