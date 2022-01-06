Logistics

IndiGo reinstates direct flights between Delhi and Port Blair

BL New Delhi Bureau January 6 | Updated on January 06, 2022

Effective January 9, the airlines would operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

IndiGo airlines, the country’s largest low-cost carrier, said it has “reinstated” four weekly flights between Delhi and Port Blair effective January 9. . The bookings are now open, with fares starting ₹8,522.

Flights on the route will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, the company said in a statement.

According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, these flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island.

“IndiGo is committed to providing wider networks with an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean, clean flying machine,” he said.

Published on January 06, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

airlines and aviation
Port Blair
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like