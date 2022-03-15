IndiGo resumes flights to Thailand

IndiGo on Tuesday announced the resumption of flights to Thailand.

The airline will operate the flights under an air bubble agreement till March 26, and thereafter as part of its scheduled commercial international operations. Flights begin on March 15.

The flights will connect Bangkok with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru and Phuket with Delhi and Mumbai, it said in a statement.

The decision comes as Thailand opens up its borders to tourists from February 1. The country had closed its borders amid the Covid outbreak in March 2020.

Fully vaccinated travellers from India can enter Thailand without quarantine. Under r the new rules, travellers will need a negative PCR lab result before arrival and two more PCR tests after landing — one upon entry and another on their fifth day in Thailand.

According to William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, Thailand is one of the favourite tourist destinations of Indians. “These flights will not only bring down airfares on these routes, but also promote trade tourism and mobility, giving a fillip to economic recovery in both the countries,” he said.