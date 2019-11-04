Customers rage on Twitter as technical snag hits Indigo flights

Services of low-cost airline Indigo were affected on Monday after its servers went down across the country for a few hours. The technical snag delayed on-ground operations, delaying several flights during the day.

“Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue asap,” Indigo said in a statement on Twitter.

Return to normal

Later in the evening, it clarified that the glitch was sorted out and flights and check-in systems were back to normal. The airline said the servers were down across airports only for “under an hour.”

With its fleet of over 240 aircraft, IndiGo operates approximately 1,500 daily flights, connecting 60 domestic and 23 international destinations. Flights across destinations and airports were impacted today. However, Indigo did not specify how many flights were hit.

Twitter, meanwhile, was teeming with passengers expressing their disappointment over the flight delays.

Meals, manual check-ins

@SumitJa63485448 said in the evening he had been at the airport for over seven hours. “so continuing my message it’s been 7 hrs I am at the airport. And the notification of the flight delay comes when you have done all the security check In...The least you can do is provide a free meal for your passengers.”

Another passenger, @hukum2082, tweeted: "@BLRAirport swamped with mammoth passenger queues as @IndiGo6E systems face a nationwide failure."

Yet another passenger, @namrata_maria, tweeted: “@IndiGo6E Your servers are down but then don't even get people seated behind the counter for manual check-in. How does one stand in this mess when one is claustrophobic?”

@atiwari12in said it was imperative for him to take the flight he had booked for, but he had been waiting in the queue for the past hour. “@IndiGo6E Pls do something I have to take 11.30 flight 6E957.”

Another outraged Twitter user, @dillidikudii, demanded to know why her mother’s flight was cancelled. “Why did you cancel 6E-639? What must my 56-year-old mother who is alone in AMD now do? She was suppose to fly back tonight to Delhi?”