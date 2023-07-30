IndiGo has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 20 per cent in FY 2023 in comparison to FY 2016 with investments in fuel-efficient aircraft and electric vehicles, the airline has said in its latest annual report.

IndiGo which operates over 300 Airbus and ATR aircraft, said carbon dioxide emissions per available seat kilometre was 59.5 grams in FY 2023 compared to 74.6 grams in FY 2016. Available seat kilometre is a measure of an airline’s capacity calculated by multiplying number of seats by kilometres flown. IndiGo operates over 1800 flights daily.

IndiGo said it is investing heavily in electric vehicles (EVs). Whether for growth or replacement, the new vehicle purchases are electric depending upon available airport infrastructure, it said in the annual report.

Alonger with younger efficient aircraft and e-vehicles, other measures contribute to lower emissions. Flexible use of airspace between civil and military aircraft has opened up more direct routes cutting down on flight durations and fuel burn, an executive said. This has helped all airlines, including IndiGo.

“In FY 2023, 80 per cent of our fleet was Airbus A320NEO aircraft which are 15 per cent. fuel efficient, when compared to older generation aircraft. Our operations team continuously monitors our fuel-related SOPs and practices like single engine taxi, optimum flap settings, and optimum climb and descent profiles. This help us in maintaining a low carbon emission profile,” the airline said.

While these flight practices are well established and followed globally, IndiGo’s policy on flap setting during flights has come under the regulatory glare.

Flaps are extendable devices on the trailing edges of wings. These help aircraft take off at a lower speed and also help in slowing down the aircraft while landing. Partially extending them during landing reduces fuel burn.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which carried out a special audit of the airline following aircraft tail strike incidents, found certain deficiencies in its operations. DGCA fined the airline Rs 30 lakh and directed it to amend its documents and procedures

IndiGo, however, has denied violations and said it was following procedures laid down by original equipment manufacturers.