The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) broke a three-year record for the highest number of passengers served in a financial year. As of March 25 in the current financial year, the airport, operated by Adani Group, served 1,15,87,899 passengers with 88,305 flight movements.

The previous record was 1,15,63,887 passengers with 87,634 aircraft traffic movements (ATMs) in 2019-20. “Crucial role in supporting major events like the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, G20, U20, and World Cup matches contributed to record passenger numbers over the past year,” a company statement said.

“In the current financial year (2023-24), as of March 25, SVPIA has served over 1,15,87,899 passengers which is a significant increase of 14 per cent growth over the last year, where Ahmedabad Airport served 1,01,78,749 passengers. ATMs also showcased an increase of 7 per cent growth when compared to last financial year 2022-23, with 88,305 flights arriving and departing from the Ahmedabad airport. This growth reflects the airport’s ongoing transformation and commitment to enhancing connectivity. SVPI Airport now facilitates an average of over 245 daily flight movements and caters to 32,150 domestic and international passengers through its two terminals,” the release added.

With the upcoming summer schedule, Ahmedabad Airport will offer connections to over 40 domestic destinations through eight airlines, and 16 international destinations through 22 airlines. Many sectors like Gwalior, Nanded, Siliguri, Rajkot (Hirasar), and Aurangabad are getting direct connections, newer connections include Jabalpur, Visakhapatnam, and Coimbatore. Hyderabad, Bhopal, Goa (Mopa), Varanasi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Pune will see additional flights from Ahmedabad Airport.

