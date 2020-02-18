Logistics

IndiGo starts four-day sale of international flight tickets

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 18, 2020 Published on February 18, 2020

IndiGo on Tuesday started a four-day sale of seats on its international flights for a travel period from March 1 to September 30, according to a statement.

The airline said a total of 2.5 lakh seats on international flights are available.

“The sale, effective from February 18, 2020 to February 21, 2020, will offer customers an all-inclusive fare on international flights, starting at a nominal price of Rs 3,499,” it added.

